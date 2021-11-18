Insider Selling: Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Major Shareholder Sells 2,751,468 Shares of Stock

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $24.18 on Thursday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,750,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

