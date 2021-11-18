Insider Selling: National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Insider Sells $610,197.93 in Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the second quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Bank by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

