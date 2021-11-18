Insider Selling: National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Insider Sells $610,197.93 in Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:NBHC opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $46.27.
National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the second quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Bank by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NBHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
National Bank Company Profile
National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.
