Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Sells 115,000 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $924,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shankar Musunuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Shankar Musunuri sold 115,367 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $1,632,443.05.

On Friday, October 15th, Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $1,225,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00.

Shares of OCGN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.26. 450,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,268,422. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

