Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells 3,329 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $175,138.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76.

On Thursday, October 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $838,687.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $830,156.25.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,173,764.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $453,408.15.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.19.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

