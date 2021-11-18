Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $67,822,730.36 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $67,822,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLYA stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $148,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

