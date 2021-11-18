Insider Selling: Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Sells $97,890.00 in Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,591,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 267,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 82,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.