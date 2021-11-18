Insider Selling: Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Omead Ostadan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00.

SEER stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEER has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 13,142.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Seer by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC raised its stake in Seer by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 108,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,019 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Seer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Seer by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,128 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

