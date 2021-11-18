Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Sells 359 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $58,712.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.98. 6,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $207.40.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Summit Insights lifted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

