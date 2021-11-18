Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sells 900 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SPSC traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $150.11. 127,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,405. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.19. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

