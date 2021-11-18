Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO Sells 12,456 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO William John Bush sold 12,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $305,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stem stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.84. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $51.49.
Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.
