Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO Sells 12,456 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO William John Bush sold 12,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $305,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stem stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.84. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

