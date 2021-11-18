Insider Selling: Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Sells 19,287 Shares of Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $38,188.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.