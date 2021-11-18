Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $913,600.00 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76.

On Monday, September 20th, Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Upwork by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after buying an additional 1,117,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after buying an additional 854,679 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

