Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) is Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,280 shares during the period. Insperity makes up approximately 14.9% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned about 0.97% of Insperity worth $41,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Insperity by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 306.0% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 57,213 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,900 shares of company stock worth $17,795,629. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Shares of NSP traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.26. The company had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.89. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

