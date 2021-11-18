Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Down 0.6%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.07 and last traded at C$3.11. Approximately 27,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 58,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITR. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.57 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

