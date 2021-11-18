Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.11.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$24.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.94. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$21.49 and a 52-week high of C$32.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$610,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,780,577.13.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

