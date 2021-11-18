Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $710.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $710.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $565.96.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $635.06 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $337.72 and a 1-year high of $646.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $577.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 216,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.