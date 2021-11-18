Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $715.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $615.00 to $715.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $565.96.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $635.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a 1-year low of $337.72 and a 1-year high of $646.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $577.79 and a 200 day moving average of $521.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.