Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Lifted by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $361.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

