Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 325.0% in October

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE IHIT opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHIT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.