Invesco Ltd. Acquires 44,265 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $38,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,136,000 after purchasing an additional 455,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $61.68 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

