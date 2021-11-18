Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,097,939 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,886,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097,939 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $37,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Vipshop by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,590,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after buying an additional 792,253 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth $5,321,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 196,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Vipshop stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

