Invesco Ltd. Buys 162,926 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,227,833 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,926 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $40,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

GWB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

