Invesco Ltd. Purchases 235,121 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,121 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $39,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOX. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

FOX stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $42.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $3,713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

