Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 34.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 892,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475,561 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $41,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $135,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

