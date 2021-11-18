Invesco Ltd. Sells 102,771 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,771 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Playtika worth $39,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 3,678.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,622 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the second quarter worth $424,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 108.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 301,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 29.79.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.08.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

