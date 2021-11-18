Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,020,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $399.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $400.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

