Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after purchasing an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,837,000 after purchasing an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.35. 33,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,426. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $162.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

