Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,041 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 173 call options.

Shares of INTT opened at $16.56 on Thursday. inTEST has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.02.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in inTEST in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in inTEST by 66,459.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in inTEST in the second quarter valued at $184,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

