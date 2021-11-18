Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,041 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 173 call options.
Shares of INTT opened at $16.56 on Thursday. inTEST has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.02.
inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
About inTEST
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.
