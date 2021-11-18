Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.21

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 61486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

NVTA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 12.08.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter worth approximately $8,042,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Invitae by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 510.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 105,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

