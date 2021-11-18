Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.88

Shares of Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and traded as high as $40.92. Iowa First Bancshares shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 1,450 shares.

The company has a market cap of $45.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55.

Iowa First Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied; Commercial Real Estate Nonowner Occupied; Agriculture; Residential Real Estate, and Consumer and Other.

