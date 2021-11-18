iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQ. Citigroup cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

IQ opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 470.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 666,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 525,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.