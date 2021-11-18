iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $128.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.56. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $128.55 and a twelve month high of $133.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

