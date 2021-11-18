iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,737 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $20,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,436.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

CMBS stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.