iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. iShares CMBS ETF accounts for 1.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1,436.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,771.4% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

CMBS stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

