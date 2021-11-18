iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.8% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05.

