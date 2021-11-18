iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.20% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 33,975 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $50.67.

