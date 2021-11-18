iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the October 14th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,621,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 44,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,098. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.26.

