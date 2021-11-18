iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Boosted by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

