iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

