iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $112.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

