iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,475,000 after buying an additional 150,862 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

