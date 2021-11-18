iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.83 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.31 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

