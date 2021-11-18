iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Financial Services Advisory Inc’s Largest Position

Financial Services Advisory Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $31,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after buying an additional 17,063 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.33. The company had a trading volume of 79,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,788. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.75. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

