iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.33 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.73 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

