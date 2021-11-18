iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,120. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.41 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.45.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

