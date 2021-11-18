iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 44.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $87.26 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.45.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

