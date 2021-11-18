iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,925.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.55. 50,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,190. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

