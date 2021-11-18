IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Given a C$7.10 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$7.10 price objective on IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IsoEnergy stock opened at C$4.87 on Wednesday. IsoEnergy has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$6.61. The company has a market cap of C$492.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.21, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.59.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

