Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.20. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 10.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

