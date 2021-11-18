Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,463 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 4.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,767 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 139,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $651.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

