Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.
The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,463 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 4.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,767 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 139,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a market capitalization of $651.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.